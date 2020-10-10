First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 504,869 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.36 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -2.47% during that session. The FMBI stock price is -99.16% off its 52-week high price of $23.64 and 13.14% above the 52-week low of $10.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 682.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 606.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) trade information

Despite being -2.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the FMBI stock price touched $12.29- or saw a rise of 3.42%. Year-to-date, First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. shares have moved -48.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have changed -1.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.94% from current levels.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.04%, compared to -21% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -57.7% and -52.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.7%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $178.66 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $188.07 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $193.74 Million and $194.85 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.8% for the current quarter and -3.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +26.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.

FMBI Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 21 and July 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 4.6%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.2%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.72% with a share float percentage of 88.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.8 Million shares worth more than $224.27 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.48 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.56 Million and represent 10.92% of shares outstanding.