Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) has a beta value of 3.48 and has seen 804,319 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.16 Million, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.77% during that session. The ADXS stock price is -260.98% off its 52-week high price of $1.48 and 35.85% above the 52-week low of $0.263. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) trade information

Sporting 3.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the ADXS stock price touched $0.4215 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Advaxis, Inc. shares have moved -52.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) have changed -6.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1119.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1119.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1119.51% from current levels.

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.4%.