Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 794,064 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.7 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -1.81% during that session. The TEX stock price is -27.78% off its 52-week high price of $31.28 and 52.86% above the 52-week low of $11.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 856.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 690.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Terex Corporation (TEX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) trade information

Despite being -1.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the TEX stock price touched $25.23- or saw a rise of 2.97%. Year-to-date, Terex Corporation shares have moved -17.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) have changed 23.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -38.73% from current levels.

Terex Corporation (TEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Terex Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +56.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -112.62%, compared to -36.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -98.8% and -113.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.1%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $747.2 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $738.51 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.02 Billion and $885Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -27.1% for the current quarter and -16.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.1%.