Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 706,619 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $271.95 Million, closed the last trade at $8.88 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 5.09% during that session. The OESX stock price is -4.73% off its 52-week high price of $9.3 and 72.64% above the 52-week low of $2.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 566.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 484.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) trade information

Sporting 5.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the OESX stock price touched $9.30-4 or saw a rise of 4.52%. Year-to-date, Orion Energy Systems, Inc. shares have moved 165.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have changed 30.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.8% from current levels.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +113.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.5%, compared to 1.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 14.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +277.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.37% with a share float percentage of 54.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orion Energy Systems, Inc. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are North Star Investment Management Corp with over 3.1 Million shares worth more than $10.73 Million. As of June 29, 2020, North Star Investment Management Corp held 10.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 2.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.82 Million and represent 8.32% of shares outstanding.