NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 590,559 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $335.56 Million, closed the last trade at $6.77 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 3.2% during that session. The NPTN stock price is -52.73% off its 52-week high price of $10.34 and 31.31% above the 52-week low of $4.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 842.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) trade information

Sporting 3.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the NPTN stock price touched $6.85-1 or saw a rise of 1.17%. Year-to-date, NeoPhotonics Corporation shares have moved -23.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) have changed 7.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +92.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.4% from current levels.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +62.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.16% with a share float percentage of 90.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeoPhotonics Corporation having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 4.18 Million shares worth more than $37.11 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Russell Investments Group, Ltd. held 8.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.37 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.91 Million and represent 6.8% of shares outstanding.