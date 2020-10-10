Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 547,316 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.13 Billion, closed the last trade at $66.99 per share which meant it gained $2.71 on the day or 4.22% during that session. The DY stock price is -0.36% off its 52-week high price of $67.23 and 81.73% above the 52-week low of $12.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 418.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 380.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.05.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) trade information

Sporting 4.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the DY stock price touched $67.23- or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, Dycom Industries, Inc. shares have moved 42.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have changed 18.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $59 while the price target rests at a high of $72. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.93% from current levels.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dycom Industries, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +129.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.23%, compared to -3.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.3% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -6.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.57% with a share float percentage of 102.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dycom Industries, Inc. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.32 Million shares worth more than $176.45 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 13.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $149.97 Million and represent 11.52% of shares outstanding.