Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) has a beta value of 1.5 and has seen 576,289 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.95 Million, closed the last trade at $1.1 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.85% during that session. The LODE stock price is -92.73% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 79.09% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 504.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.51.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) trade information

Sporting 1.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the LODE stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 4.35%. Year-to-date, Comstock Mining Inc. shares have moved 149.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) have changed -0.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 67.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 309.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +309.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 309.09% from current levels.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +75.4%.