nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 496,925 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $913.54 Million, closed the last trade at $23.5 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 0.56% during that session. The LASR stock price is -12.68% off its 52-week high price of $26.48 and 61.57% above the 52-week low of $9.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 272.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 269.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) trade information

Sporting 0.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the LASR stock price touched $24.21- or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, nLIGHT, Inc. shares have moved 15.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have changed 13.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.15% from current levels.

nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $57.09 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $56.43 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $43.81 Million and $42.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.3% for the current quarter and 31.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -184.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.18% with a share float percentage of 92.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with nLIGHT, Inc. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 3.39 Million shares worth more than $75.48 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 8.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.29 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.21 Million and represent 8.46% of shares outstanding.