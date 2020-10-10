The consensus among analysts is that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.7. 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$24.2.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) trade information

Despite being -0.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the NBR stock price touched $29.30- or saw a rise of 3.45%. Year-to-date, Nabors Industries Ltd. shares have moved -80.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have changed -10.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -46.98% from current levels.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nabors Industries Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +48.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.49%, compared to -8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.8% and 35.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.6%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $444.07 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $435.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $758.08 Million and $714.26 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -41.4% for the current quarter and -39.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -12.6%.