Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 759,392 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $497.55 Million, closed the last trade at $4.57 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 10.92% during that session. The GSS stock price is -13.79% off its 52-week high price of $5.2 and 59.52% above the 52-week low of $1.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 321.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 716.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS) trade information

Sporting 10.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the GSS stock price touched $4.59-0 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares have moved 19.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS) have changed -0.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $6.26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.47% from current levels.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +66.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.5%, compared to 17.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 450% and 140% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -187.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.