Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 785,991 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.69 Million, closed the last trade at $2.96 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 3.86% during that session. The ESEA stock price is -116.22% off its 52-week high price of $6.4 and 58.45% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 190.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 244.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) trade information

Sporting 3.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the ESEA stock price touched $3.25-8 or saw a rise of 8.92%. Year-to-date, Euroseas Ltd. shares have moved -27.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) have changed 35.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 56.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.75 while the price target rests at a high of $6.35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +114.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60.47% from current levels.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Euroseas Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +35.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -123.03%, compared to 5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -62.5% and 44.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +34.6%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.39 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $10.78 Million and $13.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.9% for the current quarter and -5.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +46.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.