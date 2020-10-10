Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 571,038 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $800.49 Million, closed the last trade at $8.04 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 2.29% during that session. The VLRS stock price is -67.29% off its 52-week high price of $13.45 and 63.43% above the 52-week low of $2.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 312.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 320.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.53.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) trade information

Sporting 2.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the VLRS stock price touched $8.06-0 or saw a rise of 0.25%. Year-to-date, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. shares have moved -22.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have changed -0.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 804.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $194.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2315.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $98.9 while the price target rests at a high of $259.46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3127.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1130.1% from current levels.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +112.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -202.9%, compared to -42.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -247.2% and -131.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -48.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +379.9%.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.41% with a share float percentage of 49.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. with over 5.83 Million shares worth more than $30.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. held 8.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harris Associates L.P., with the holding of over 5.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.19 Million and represent 7.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark International Small Cap Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.69% shares in the company for having 3175900 shares of worth $16.77 Million while later fund manager owns 281.89 Thousand shares of worth $1.56 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.