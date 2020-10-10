FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 777,931 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.85 Million, closed the last trade at $4.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -8.19% during that session. The FTSI stock price is -860.59% off its 52-week high price of $39 and 75.12% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 107.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 217.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$5.84.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) trade information

Despite being -8.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the FTSI stock price touched $4.92-1 or saw a rise of 17.48%. Year-to-date, FTS International, Inc. shares have moved -80.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) have changed -14.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 212.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +97.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 97.04% from current levels.

FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FTS International, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1507.86%, compared to -39.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -124.6% and -110% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -69.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.3 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $186Million and $142.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -85.3% for the current quarter and -77.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -110.2%.