Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 627,489 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.23 Million, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.11% during that session. The CLSN stock price is -842.03% off its 52-week high price of $6.5 and 1.41% above the 52-week low of $0.6803. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 429.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) trade information

Despite being -2.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the CLSN stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 6.1%. Year-to-date, Celsion Corporation shares have moved -59.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) have changed -14.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 479.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +479.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 479.71% from current levels.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celsion Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.77%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $80Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $125Million and $125Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -36% for the current quarter and -36% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.2%.