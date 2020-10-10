Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 810,758 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.99 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -2.42% during that session. The SBRA stock price is -71.6% off its 52-week high price of $24.95 and 61.83% above the 52-week low of $5.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) trade information

Despite being -2.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the SBRA stock price touched $15.17- or saw a rise of 4.15%. Year-to-date, Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. shares have moved -31.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have changed -6.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.75 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.07% from current levels.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +13.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.91%, compared to -3.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and -15% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -75.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6%.

SBRA Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.2 at a share yield of 8.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 8.64%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.83% with a share float percentage of 91.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. having a total of 484 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.05 Million shares worth more than $476.87 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 28.68 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $413.89 Million and represent 13.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 9171446 shares of worth $135.19 Million while later fund manager owns 5.89 Million shares of worth $84.95 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.