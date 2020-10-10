Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 725,435 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $54.83 per share which meant it gained $1.16 on the day or 2.16% during that session. The RDFN stock price is -1.09% off its 52-week high price of $55.43 and 82.44% above the 52-week low of $9.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 905.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) trade information

Sporting 2.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the RDFN stock price touched $55.40- or saw a rise of 1.03%. Year-to-date, Redfin Corporation shares have moved 159.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) have changed 14.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump -21.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +5.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.4% from current levels.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Redfin Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +206.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.45%, compared to -26% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 185.7% and 112.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.1%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $221.77 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $212.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $238.68 Million and $233.19 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.1% for the current quarter and -9.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -80.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.27% with a share float percentage of 99.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Redfin Corporation having a total of 248 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12Million shares worth more than $502.73 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Durable Capital Partners LP, with the holding of over 9.09 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $381.11 Million and represent 9.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.88% shares in the company for having 3862658 shares of worth $160.61 Million while later fund manager owns 3.25 Million shares of worth $135.25 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.27% of company’s outstanding stock.