Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 522,113 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.42 Billion, closed the last trade at $366 per share which meant it gained $6.47 on the day or 1.8% during that session. The PAYC stock price is -0.66% off its 52-week high price of $368.43 and 55.35% above the 52-week low of $163.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 702.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 493.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.55.

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) trade information

Sporting 1.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the PAYC stock price touched $368.43 or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, Paycom Software, Inc. shares have moved 38.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have changed 30.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $306.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump -16.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $200 while the price target rests at a high of $405. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.36% from current levels.

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Paycom Software, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +69.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.86%, compared to 4.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.4% and -10.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.3%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $192.01 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $212.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $175.01 Million and $193.41 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.7% for the current quarter and 9.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +95.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +32.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.92%.

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.2% with a share float percentage of 92.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paycom Software, Inc. having a total of 736 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.82 Million shares worth more than $1.8 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.86 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.51 Billion and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 1419652 shares of worth $439.71 Million while later fund manager owns 1.24 Million shares of worth $382.7 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.