Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 512,435 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $77.98 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 0.87% during that session. The BHVN stock price is -0.99% off its 52-week high price of $78.75 and 65.94% above the 52-week low of $26.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 487.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 502.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.87.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Sporting 0.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the BHVN stock price touched $78.45- or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares have moved 43.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have changed 25.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $85.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $57 while the price target rests at a high of $109. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.9% from current levels.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -77.4%.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.21% with a share float percentage of 112.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 6.01 Million shares worth more than $439.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital International Investors held 10.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.53 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.18 Million and represent 5.92% of shares outstanding.