Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 748,808 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $166.48 Million, closed the last trade at $1.11 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The LCTX stock price is -50.45% off its 52-week high price of $1.67 and 52.25% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 844.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 711.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the LCTX stock price touched $1.28 or saw a rise of 13.28%. Year-to-date, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 24.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) have changed 21.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 320.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +530.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 170.27% from current levels.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +41.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 175%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.6% and -33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $430Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $420Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $567Million and $1.24 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24.2% for the current quarter and -66.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.8%.