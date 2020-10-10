J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 781,309 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.74 Million, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 6.45% during that session. The JILL stock price is -221.21% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 53.03% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) trade information

Sporting 6.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the JILL stock price touched $0.675 or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, J.Jill, Inc. shares have moved -41.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) have changed 19.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.64 while the price target rests at a high of $0.64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.03% from current levels.

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that J.Jill, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1950%, compared to -18.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -185.7% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.6%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -525.9%.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.29% with a share float percentage of 84.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with J.Jill, Inc. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 935.42 Thousand shares worth more than $647.31 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 494.56 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $342.23 Thousand and represent 1.1% of shares outstanding.