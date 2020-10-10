IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 956,312 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $562.09 Million, closed the last trade at $6.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -2.54% during that session. The ISEE stock price is -46.33% off its 52-week high price of $8.97 and 85.15% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 925.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 819.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) trade information

Despite being -2.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the ISEE stock price touched $6.38-3 or saw a rise of 3.92%. Year-to-date, IVERIC bio, Inc. shares have moved -28.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) have changed 25.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 112.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +144.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 79.45% from current levels.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -181.9%.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83% with a share float percentage of 83.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IVERIC bio, Inc. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 7.1 Million shares worth more than $36.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC held 7.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, with the holding of over 6.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.64 Million and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.