Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 664,151 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $478.43 Million, closed the last trade at $6.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.58% during that session. The DESP stock price is -125.73% off its 52-week high price of $15.44 and 35.09% above the 52-week low of $4.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 505.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 383.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) trade information

Despite being -1.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the DESP stock price touched $7.37-7 or saw a rise of 7.19%. Year-to-date, Despegar.com, Corp. shares have moved -49.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) have changed -14.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 655.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +192.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.97% from current levels.

Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Despegar.com, Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 792.31%, compared to -8.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -540% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -50.6%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.11 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.76 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $123.21 Million and $145.63 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -87.7% for the current quarter and -63.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -212%.