Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 545,304 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.42 Million, closed the last trade at $0.75 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 8.33% during that session. The TRX stock price is -45.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.09 and 52% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 187.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 542.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) trade information

Sporting 8.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the TRX stock price touched $0.774 or saw a rise of 3.42%. Year-to-date, Tanzanian Gold Corporation shares have moved 21.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) have changed -5.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.16 while the price target rests at a high of $1.16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 54.67% from current levels.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -282.4%.