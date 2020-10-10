Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 303,293 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.01 Million, closed the last trade at $3.79 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 4.7% during that session. The HIHO stock price is -30.61% off its 52-week high price of $4.95 and 59.1% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 51.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 335.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) trade information

Sporting 4.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the HIHO stock price touched $3.98-4 or saw a rise of 4.77%. Year-to-date, Highway Holdings Limited shares have moved 133.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) have changed 37.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +205.9%.

HIHO Dividends

Highway Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 18 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 11.05%.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.55% with a share float percentage of 10.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Highway Holdings Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 197.63 Thousand shares worth more than $438.73 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 32.31 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.73 Thousand and represent 0.81% of shares outstanding.