Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 748,078 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.17 Billion, closed the last trade at $48.01 per share which meant it gained $3.03 on the day or 6.74% during that session. The FATE stock price is -0.19% off its 52-week high price of $48.1 and 73.78% above the 52-week low of $12.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 807.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Sporting 6.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the FATE stock price touched $48.10- or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 145.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have changed 53.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -17.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29 while the price target rests at a high of $59. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -39.6% from current levels.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +75.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.78%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10% and -2.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +76.2%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.97 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.98 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.43 Million and $2.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 186.9% for the current quarter and 42% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -21.5%.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.68% with a share float percentage of 96.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fate Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 12.63 Million shares worth more than $433.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Redmile Group, LLC held 14.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.34 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $217.42 Million and represent 7.3% of shares outstanding.