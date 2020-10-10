International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 510,980 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $268.62 Million, closed the last trade at $1.41 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.02% during that session. The THM stock price is -60.99% off its 52-week high price of $2.27 and 76.6% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 305.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 647.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) trade information

Sporting 6.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the THM stock price touched $1.4899 or saw a rise of 5.36%. Year-to-date, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares have moved 161.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) have changed 3.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 752.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 254.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +254.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 254.61% from current levels.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.4%.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.25% with a share float percentage of 71.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 59.59 Million shares worth more than $106.08 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Paulson & Company, Inc. held 31.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 28.97 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.56 Million and represent 15.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.95% shares in the company for having 7405503 shares of worth $12.74 Million while later fund manager owns 3.09 Million shares of worth $5.31 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.65% of company’s outstanding stock.