IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 526,778 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $252.87 Million, closed the last trade at $3.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.28% during that session. The IMV stock price is -77.14% off its 52-week high price of $6.82 and 64.94% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 295.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IMV Inc. (IMV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) trade information

Despite being -1.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 05 when the IMV stock price touched $4.44-1 or saw a rise of 13.29%. Year-to-date, IMV Inc. shares have moved 32.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have changed -11.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 101.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +185.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.08% from current levels.

IMV Inc. (IMV) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.53% with a share float percentage of 21.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IMV Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ruffer LLP with over 6.8 Million shares worth more than $21.15 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Ruffer LLP held 10.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 1.68 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.22 Million and represent 2.52% of shares outstanding.