Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 750,015 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $444.22 Million, closed the last trade at $14.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -3.33% during that session. The MRNS stock price is -12.04% off its 52-week high price of $16.28 and 72.2% above the 52-week low of $4.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) trade information

Despite being -3.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the MRNS stock price touched $16.10- or saw a rise of 9.75%. Year-to-date, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 68.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have changed 93.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 101.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +140.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.65% from current levels.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.