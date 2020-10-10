Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has a beta value of -2.11 and has seen 655,003 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $629.5 Million, closed the last trade at $12.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -5.62% during that session. The HGEN stock price is -177.14% off its 52-week high price of $33.95 and 87.76% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 341.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

Despite being -5.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the HGEN stock price touched $16.00- or saw a rise of 23.44%. Year-to-date, Humanigen, Inc. shares have moved 402.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have changed 44.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 58.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 104.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +104.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 104.08% from current levels.

Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +60.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +27.3%.

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 86.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.19% with a share float percentage of 8.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Humanigen, Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Light Asset Management, LLC with over 804.6 Thousand shares worth more than $19.75 Million. As of June 29, 2020, First Light Asset Management, LLC held 0.38% of shares outstanding.