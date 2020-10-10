GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 709,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $527.7 Million, closed the last trade at $18.24 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.83% during that session. The GAN stock price is -58.72% off its 52-week high price of $28.95 and 41.89% above the 52-week low of $10.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GAN Limited (GAN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.51% from current levels.

GAN Limited (GAN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.94% with a share float percentage of 60.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GAN Limited having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Robotti, Robert E. with over 875Thousand shares worth more than $22.27 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Robotti, Robert E. held 3.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 692.14 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.62 Million and represent 2.7% of shares outstanding.