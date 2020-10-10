BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 597,226 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.19 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.9 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 1.71% during that session. The BSIG stock price is -1.61% off its 52-week high price of $15.14 and 75.77% above the 52-week low of $3.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 514.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 637.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.41.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) trade information

Sporting 1.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the BSIG stock price touched $15.14- or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares have moved 45.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have changed 13.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.04% from current levels.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +135.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.47%, compared to -8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.5% and -24% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +95.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.96%.

BSIG Dividends

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.83%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.22% with a share float percentage of 110.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 20Million shares worth more than $249.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Paulson & Company, Inc. held 24.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.58 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.4 Million and represent 9.46% of shares outstanding.