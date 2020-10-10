Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has a beta value of 1.7 and has seen 643,501 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $985.79 Million, closed the last trade at $44 per share which meant it lost -$0.87 on the day or -1.94% during that session. The FLGT stock price is -19.25% off its 52-week high price of $52.47 and 84.77% above the 52-week low of $6.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 830.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 956.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.55.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) trade information

Despite being -1.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the FLGT stock price touched $47.19- or saw a rise of 6.76%. Year-to-date, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. shares have moved 241.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have changed 50.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.45% from current levels.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +259.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 557.89%, compared to 2.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 292.9% and 1625% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +305.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.46 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $58.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $10.35 Million and $8.39 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 368.3% for the current quarter and 597.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.45%.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.88% with a share float percentage of 140.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fulgent Genetics, Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raymond James Trust N.a. with over 788.35 Thousand shares worth more than $12.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Raymond James Trust N.a. held 3.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 708.66 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.34 Million and represent 3.2% of shares outstanding.