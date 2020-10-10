Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 763,767 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $391.23 Million, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -5.46% during that session. The FI stock price is -232.95% off its 52-week high price of $5.76 and 13.29% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 742.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 964.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Frank’s International N.V. (FI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) trade information

Despite being -5.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the FI stock price touched $1.8862 or saw a rise of 8.28%. Year-to-date, Frank’s International N.V. shares have moved -66.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) have changed -21.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +131.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.61% from current levels.

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -158%.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.91% with a share float percentage of 111.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frank’s International N.V. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 28.71 Million shares worth more than $64.03 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 20.33 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.34 Million and represent 8.99% of shares outstanding.