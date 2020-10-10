e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 527,810 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.64 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 2.37% during that session. The ELF stock price is -2.08% off its 52-week high price of $22.09 and 64.97% above the 52-week low of $7.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 893.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 738.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) trade information

Sporting 2.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the ELF stock price touched $22.09- or saw a rise of 2.04%. Year-to-date, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. shares have moved 34.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have changed 15.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.58% from current levels.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.15%.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.84% with a share float percentage of 110.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.88 Million shares worth more than $74.08 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 3.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.91 Million and represent 7.02% of shares outstanding.