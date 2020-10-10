Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 690,929 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.47 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.67 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The ARNC stock price is -4.54% off its 52-week high price of $23.7 and 74.42% above the 52-week low of $5.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 718.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 898.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arconic Corporation (ARNC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) trade information

Sporting 3.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the ARNC stock price touched $22.73- or saw a rise of 0.26%. Year-to-date, Arconic Corporation shares have moved 227.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) have changed 7.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.1% from current levels.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.33%.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.62% with a share float percentage of 34.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arconic Corporation having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 16.58 Million shares worth more than $230.92 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 15.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.36 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $227.84 Million and represent 15% of shares outstanding.