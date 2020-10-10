GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 745,653 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.95 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.48% during that session. The EAF stock price is -103.29% off its 52-week high price of $14.84 and 23.84% above the 52-week low of $5.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.35.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Despite being -1.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the EAF stock price touched $7.57-3 or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, GrafTech International Ltd. shares have moved -37.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) have changed 14.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.5 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.74% from current levels.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GrafTech International Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.41%, compared to -12.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.6% and -41% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $268.27 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $276.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $441.85 Million and $414.61 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.3% for the current quarter and -33.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.8%.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.54%.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.54% with a share float percentage of 103.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GrafTech International Ltd. having a total of 288 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 199.22 Million shares worth more than $1.59 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. held 74.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is River Road Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 11.79 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.08 Million and represent 4.41% of shares outstanding.