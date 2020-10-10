AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) has a beta value of -0.86 and has seen 688,061 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.91 Million, closed the last trade at $2.24 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.45% during that session. The AIM stock price is -217.41% off its 52-week high price of $7.11 and 83.04% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 901.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) trade information

Sporting 0.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the AIM stock price touched $2.42-7 or saw a rise of 7.44%. Year-to-date, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares have moved 311.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) have changed 17.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 179.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +223.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 123.21% from current levels.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.76% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.9% and 38.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +471.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $360Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $350Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $61Million and $50Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 490.2% for the current quarter and 600% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +73.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.1% with a share float percentage of 2.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AIM ImmunoTech Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 476.31 Thousand shares worth more than $1.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 1.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 475.6 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 Million and represent 1.2% of shares outstanding.