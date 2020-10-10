AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) has a beta value of 2.56 and has seen 539,792 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.17 Million, closed the last trade at $3.74 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 6.86% during that session. The AUTO stock price is -59.63% off its 52-week high price of $5.97 and 86.63% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 261.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 913.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) trade information

Sporting 6.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the AUTO stock price touched $3.88-3 or saw a rise of 3.61%. Year-to-date, AutoWeb, Inc. shares have moved 51.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) have changed -3.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 823.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +167.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.79% from current levels.

AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AutoWeb, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +405.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -70.41%, compared to -17.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.2% and 70.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +61.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.