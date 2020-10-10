Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has a beta value of 2.3 and has seen 367,462 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.14 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 0.65% during that session. The KMT stock price is -13.44% off its 52-week high price of $38.73 and 57.67% above the 52-week low of $14.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 585.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 669.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kennametal Inc. (KMT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) trade information

Sporting 0.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the KMT stock price touched $34.63- or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, Kennametal Inc. shares have moved -7.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have changed 8.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -35.56% from current levels.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -105.4%.

KMT Dividends

Kennametal Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.8 at a share yield of 2.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.52%.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.76% with a share float percentage of 106.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kennametal Inc. having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.36 Million shares worth more than $268.7 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 8.63 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $247.89 Million and represent 10.37% of shares outstanding.