Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 692,463 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.91 Billion, closed the last trade at $205.53 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 0.5% during that session. The GNRC stock price is -4.08% off its 52-week high price of $213.91 and 63.27% above the 52-week low of $75.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 784.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 708.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.65.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

Sporting 0.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the GNRC stock price touched $213.91 or saw a rise of 3.92%. Year-to-date, Generac Holdings Inc. shares have moved 104.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have changed 11.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 989.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $215.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $150 while the price target rests at a high of $285. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.02% from current levels.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Generac Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +107.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.22%, compared to -7.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.4% and 23.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.8%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $663.81 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $712.03 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $601.13 Million and $590.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.4% for the current quarter and 20.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.5%.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.49% with a share float percentage of 105.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Generac Holdings Inc. having a total of 495 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.02 Million shares worth more than $733.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.89 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $718.74 Million and represent 9.39% of shares outstanding.