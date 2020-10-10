Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 851,377 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $580.28 Million, closed the last trade at $5.49 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The INN stock price is -129.33% off its 52-week high price of $12.59 and 57.74% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 879.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 817.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the INN stock price touched $5.55-1 or saw a rise of 1.08%. Year-to-date, Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. shares have moved -55.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) have changed -4.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.5% from current levels.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -126.4%, compared to -3.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -628.6% and -1000% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +71.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -5%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.47% with a share float percentage of 113.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. having a total of 325 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.02 Million shares worth more than $118.71 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 18.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.34 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.03 Million and represent 13.57% of shares outstanding.