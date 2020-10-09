In last trading session, The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) saw 1,758,329 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.2 trading at -$1.3 or -12.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $48.74 Million. That closing price of PECK’s stock is at a discount of -56.74% from its 52-week high price of $14.42 and is indicating a premium of 83.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -12.38%, in the last five days PECK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the stock touched $14.42- price level, adding 36.2% to its value on the day. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 270.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.17% in past 5-day. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) showed a performance of 183.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.85 Million shares which calculate 5.98 days to cover the short interests.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -45.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -129.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PECK for having 12.11 Thousand shares of worth $45.83 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 2.97 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.23 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8305 shares of worth $33.47 Thousand or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.44 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.85 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.