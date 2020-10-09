In last trading session, Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) saw 1,331,403 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.4. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at $0.02 or 4.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.28 Million. That closing price of INUV’s stock is at a discount of -226.47% from its 52-week high price of $1.11 and is indicating a premium of 73.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Inuvo, Inc. (INUV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.98%, in the last five days INUV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 2.51% to its value on the day. Inuvo, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.79% in past 5-day. Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) showed a performance of -6.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.05 Million shares which calculate 0.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 229.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +561.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 47.06% for stock’s current value.

Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.5 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.21 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $13.79 Million and $18.22 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -23.9% while estimating it to be -22% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%