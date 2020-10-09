In last trading session, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) saw 1,248,716 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at $0.05 or 13.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.56 Million. That closing price of SDPI’s stock is at a discount of -156.1% from its 52-week high price of $1.05 and is indicating a premium of 51.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 174.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.52%, in the last five days SDPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 19.16% to its value on the day. Superior Drilling Products, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -49.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.02% in past 5-day. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) showed a performance of 14.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.33 Million shares which calculate 0.53 days to cover the short interests.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.95 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.2 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $5.08 Million and $4.34 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -61.6% while estimating it to be -49.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -125% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%