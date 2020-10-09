In last trading session, United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) saw 13,525,375 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at $0.03 or 4.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.04 Million. That closing price of UAMY’s stock is at a discount of -19.67% from its 52-week high price of $0.73 and is indicating a premium of 63.93% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.81%, in the last five days UAMY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the stock touched $0.7344 price level, adding 17.22% to its value on the day. United States Antimony Corporation’s shares saw a change of 57.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved 127.76% in past 5-day. United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) showed a performance of 21.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 381.91 Million shares which calculate 332.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.6 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -1.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -1.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.64% for stock’s current value.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -545.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25 institutions for United States Antimony Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UAMY for having 619.88 Thousand shares of worth $303.74 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Howe and Rusling, Inc., which was holding about 555Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $271.95 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 409122 shares of worth $200.47 Thousand or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 177.52 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $86.98 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.