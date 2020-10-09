In last trading session, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) saw 1,261,737 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.11 or 25.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.3 Million. That closing price of TGA’s stock is at a discount of -201.92% from its 52-week high price of $1.57 and is indicating a premium of 42.31% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 175.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 25.6%, in the last five days TGA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 10.34% to its value on the day. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of -62.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30% in past 5-day. TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) showed a performance of 9.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 121.11 Million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.69 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +111.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 32.69% for stock’s current value.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.44 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.84 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2017. Company posted $19.79 Million and $20.7 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 104.4% while estimating it to be 116.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -125.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.14%

TGA Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 12.84%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.07 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.