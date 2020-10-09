For Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.46%, in the last five days TOPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the stock touched $1.29 price level, adding 7.75% to its value on the day. Top Ships Inc.’s shares saw a change of -94.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.39% in past 5-day. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) showed a performance of 10.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.11 Million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 740.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +740.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 740.34% for stock’s current value.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.96% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%