In last trading session, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) saw 1,417,769 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.96 trading at $0.55 or 12.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $429.14 Million. That closing price of TLSA’s stock is at a discount of -145.36% from its 52-week high price of $12.17 and is indicating a premium of 87.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.6162. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 318.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.47%, in the last five days TLSA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $5.44-8 price level, adding 8.82% to its value on the day. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s shares saw a change of 359.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 44.61% in past 5-day. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) showed a performance of 54.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 277.75 Million shares which calculate 241.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 121.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +121.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 121.77% for stock’s current value.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TLSA for having 384.25 Thousand shares of worth $986.75 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 76.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC, which was holding about 101.13 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 20.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $259.7 Thousand.