In last trading session, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) saw 3,052,890 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at $0.07 or 22.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.38 Million. That closing price of SNMP’s stock is at a discount of -72.97% from its 52-week high price of $0.64 and is indicating a premium of 59.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 134.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.8%, in the last five days SNMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $0.55 price level, adding 32.73% to its value on the day. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s shares saw a change of 22.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.91% in past 5-day. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) showed a performance of 24.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.48 Million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 440.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +440.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 440.54% for stock’s current value.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 190.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%