In last trading session, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) saw 2,061,869 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.2 trading at -$0.05 or -2.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $142.08 Million. That closing price of PLG’s stock is at a discount of -35.45% from its 52-week high price of $2.98 and is indicating a premium of 60.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.22%, in the last five days PLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 08 when the stock touched $2.50-1 price level, adding 12% to its value on the day. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 30.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.8% in past 5-day. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) showed a performance of 2.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 374.8 Million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.33 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -39.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.33. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -39.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.55% for stock’s current value.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 74.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%